Albuquerque Police Make Arrests In Shooting Of 11-Year-Old Outside Of Isotopes Park

Albuquerque police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting that killed 11-year-old Froylan Villegas outside of Isotopes Stadium.

Froylan’s cousin Tatiana was critically injured in the incident.

Suspects 22-year-old Jose Romero and 21-year-old Nathan Garley are accused of shooting at least 145 rounds from a black Dodge Durango into the Villegas’ white Dodge truck thinking they were shooting at another man who drove a similar vehicle they were targeting due to an ongoing rivalry.

During a press conference Thursday night to announce the arrests, Police Chief Harold Medina said they will do all they can to make sure the suspects are found guilty and spend the rest of their lives in prison for the family of the victims.

“We are also looking toward the United States Attorney if there is any way we can get a federal hook into any of these individuals, to make sure we federally change them and that face consequences in every court possible for their actions and they way they changed a family forever,” he said.”

Froylan Villegas, who was in the front passenger seat of the truck, and cousin Tatiana, who was driving the truck were each struck several times by gunshots.

Froylan died as a result of his wounds and 23-year-old Tatiana was critically injured and remains in the hospital. Froylan’s mother and infant brother were in the back seat of the truck and were not injured. However, the investigation revealed that two projectiles barely missed the infant, who was sitting in a car seat behind Froylan.