NM Law Enforcement Academy Graduates New Class

The New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Fe graduated 53 new police officers on Thursday who will now start their service at agencies around the state.

The 205th cadet class of the New Mexico LEA completed a rigorous screening process followed by 17 weeks of training at the academy.

The curriculum included constitutional policing in accordance with US and state law, de-escalation of force, crisis resolution, dealing with the mentally ill, conflict management, identifying human trafficking in context of patrol operations, ethics, cultural diversity, officer survival, bomb recognition, gangs and terrorism, and community policing.

New Mexico Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason Bowie told the cadets and their families that their commitment to the new officers is strong and they will do all they can to help. He says DPS wants all of them to have successful careers.

“But speaking from my experience I can tell you that not everyone will make it and that’s unfortunate. I can also tell you that it’s an absolute privilege and an honor to wear the badge of office,” he said. “I tell people very often as well, that the career will be rewarding in ways you will never expect but it will take your continued daily commitment and only when you truly learn what it means to serve others, to truly place others before self, only then will you be successful in your career.”

The cadets partook in 727 hours of practical and physical training beginning in January.

The ceremony was moved from the academy to the Santa Fe Indian School gymnasium because the 53 graduates is the largest class in decades and they needed a larger location to handle the crowd of family and friends.

The new officers represent 23 state, county, local, tribal and university law enforcement organizations.