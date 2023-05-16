Farmington Police Identify Mass Shooter, No Motive Found

Farmington Police have identified the 18-year-old who went on a shooting rampage on Monday killing three victims before he was shot to death by officers.

Officials say they have not discovered any motive as to why Beau Wilson, a student at Farmington High School, began shooting apparently randomly at at least six houses and three vehicles that were driving down the street.

Police arrived within five minutes of the first notification and exchanged fire with Wilson who was killed at the scene.

The three women killed were in their 70s and 90’s, two being a mother and daughter. All three were shot while driving down the road.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett says the whole community mourns their loss.

“We are resilient,” he said. “Farmington, San Juan County, these are the moments where our community must come together and show our true strength, our true character and support one another as so many are in pain. There is no doubt (Monday) that countless lives were saved by the heroic efforts and quick action of our law enforcement agents from multiple departments who addressed this threat head on.”

Police say Wilson had multiple weapons including an assault rifle, one of which he purchased last year shortly after turning 18. The others are believed to have been owned by relatives but it’s not known how Wilson acquired them.

They also say they suspect Wilson had mental problems but cannot confirm it at this time. Officials say more updates can be expected in the coming days.