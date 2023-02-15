ABQ and APD officials announce new University Area Command

In a press conference Tuesday, Albuquerque city and law enforcement officials called the Southeast portion of the city the busiest area command the Albuquerque Police Department covers.

Stretching from Nob Hill, to the international district and UNM, this portion of the city presents a challenge for officers to properly serve the citizens of Southeast Albuquerque.

To remedy this, the city and department announced the creation of the new University Area Command, which will split the existing Southeast Area Command in two.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News A poster depicting the new jurisdiction of the University Area Command

Located right next to the Pit and Isotopes Park, this new command will cover approximately 30 square miles, from San Mateo west, to I-25 and I-40 South, all the way to the city limits.

The building APD is using to house this area command is owned by the University of New Mexico.

UNM is allowing the department to use the building, free of charge, for the next year.

That year will act as a pilot program for the department to assess the impact of this new area command and if it should be a permanent fixture in Albuquerque.

Police Chief Harold Medina said the implementation of this new university location will help both officers and the public feel safer.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (right) and City Council President Pat David (left) listen as Police Chief Harold Medina addresses the media

“We wanted to bring the proper resources. So not only are we addressing calls for service, we’re also doing that community building within the area command and that people are getting the attention from the top and there will always be an ear that is going listening to the community to what’s occurring in those specific areas”

The University area command will be fully operational and open to the public in early March and will be staffed with 30 officers, six Sergeants, two Lieutenants and one Deputy Commander.