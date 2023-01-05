Shots fired at former county and state politicians homes and offices in Albuquerque

A string of shootings at the homes and offices of former and current county and state politicians in Albuquerque has both local and federal law enforcement officials concerned over a possible connection between them.

In the past month, the homes of current Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley and State Sen. Linda Lopez have all been struck by gunfire.

The former campaign office of newly elected Attorney General Raúl Torrez was also fired upon.

And as of Thursday morning, shots were reportedly fired at the downtown Albuquerque law office where State Sen. Moe Maestas works.

Nobody has been injured in any of these shootings.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a press conference Thursday that these elected officials should not have to live in fear while trying to serve their communities.

“Our elected officials have chosen to serve, they should never be made to feel endangered in the comfort of their own homes, nor should anyone. We are concerned, of course, that these could be connected and that these could be targeted.”

All of the local officials who have been involved so far are all a part of the democratic party.

A fact that was not lost on Albuquerque Police Chief Harrold Medina.

But he urged caution in tying a political motive to these shootings until all of the evidence and facts have been collected.

“We don’t want to speculate that these are related, the evidence will lead us that way, the investigation will hopefully determine what’s related and what’s not related. We want to assure everyone that we are taking this seriously, we are in the process of working on the evidence and hopefully in the near future we will have some answers on what’s occurring.”

The local FBI field office is also working with APD on this investigation.

Law enforcement officials encourage anyone with information related to these shootings to call either (505)-242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP.