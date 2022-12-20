BCSO unveils memorial wall for fallen officers

It’s been six months since the tragic crash of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter, designated “Metro 2” took the lives of four first responders.

Many tributes have been created in honor of these fallen heroes in the time since this accident, and now a new memorial that recognizes both these first responders and others who laid down their lives in the line of duty has been installed at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales III unveiled the new memorial during a press conference held Tuesday morning.

Composed of 10 custom designed wood panels and plaques that summarize the lives of each individual, the new memorial is backed back a black wall with a blue line splitting it down the middle.

Gonzales said the memorial will be a constant reminder to the department of those they have lost in the line of duty.

“It’s a very beautiful wall and it's something that I look at in terms of remembering, reflecting and paying respect to those that made the ultimate sacrifice."