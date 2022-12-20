© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice

BCSO unveils memorial wall for fallen officers

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published December 20, 2022 at 1:35 PM MST
IMG_5567.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Ten wood pannels and plaques symbolizes the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

It’s been six months since the tragic crash of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter, designated “Metro 2” took the lives of four first responders.

Many tributes have been created in honor of these fallen heroes in the time since this accident, and now a new memorial that recognizes both these first responders and others who laid down their lives in the line of duty has been installed at the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales III unveiled the new memorial during a press conference held Tuesday morning.

Composed of 10 custom designed wood panels and plaques that summarize the lives of each individual, the new memorial is backed back a black wall with a blue line splitting it down the middle.

Gonzales said the memorial will be a constant reminder to the department of those they have lost in the line of duty.

“It’s a very beautiful wall and it's something that I look at in terms of remembering, reflecting and paying respect to those that made the ultimate sacrifice."

Criminal Justice
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez