ABQ, law enforcement officials spread awareness on domestic violence

After seeing the highest volume of calls related to domestic violence in recent memory over the Thanksgiving holiday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, along with law enforcement officials and domestic violence advocates held a press conference to address the rise during the holiday season.

Coordinator of Domestic Violence and Gender Based Violence Prevention Isez Roybal explained what domestic violence looks like for those who experience it.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Coordinator of Domestic Violence and Gender Based Violence Prevention Isez Roybal

“Domestic violence is a pattern of behavior which establishes power and control over an intimate partner within a family by use of fear, manipulation, control or isolation. Intimate partner domestic violence comes in many forms. It can be physical, sexual, emotional, financial or including other abusive behavior.”

Roybal said 1-in-3 women and 1-in-7 men in New Mexico will face severe domestic violence in their lifetimes.

In order to help address this in Albuquerque, Mayor Keller and the Albuquerque City Council have both taken steps to address this epidemic.

Back in 2019, Keller created a two-year domestic violence task force to look for solutions in this issue. This then led to the creation of the domestic violence/sexual assault commission ordinance, which was passed by the City Council in early December.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller at Thursday morning's press conference

This commission will be composed of individuals with lived experience, non-profit organizations, institutions and systems, all working together to address the rise in domestic violence.

Applications for this commission are now open to the public and those interested can apply at the city clerk’s boards and commissions website, under “domestic violence and sexual assault commission”.

The Albuquerque Police Department is also allocating resources to this issue by creating a new task force focused on domestic violence.

Called the Domestic Abuse Response Team or DART for short, this unit will comprise 20 officers from the field service bureau who will be trained in immediately connecting victims to resources with drop-offs or delays.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina speaks about the department's efforts to address domestic violence

DART is already set to receive a $56,000 grant that will be used to purchase iPads, laptops, printers, training materials and will also fund the salary of a part-time employee who will track DART efforts.

With the combined efforts of city, law enforcement, and advocates, the hope to lessen the amount of domestic violence occurrences is growing.

Beverly McMillan, who is the manager of the Family Advocacy Center said the public can also help address this issue by learning to identify and support victims.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Beverly McMillan, manager of the Family Advocacy Center

“Be caring and consistent in an adult or child’s life. Talk to loved ones about domestic violence and oppression. Create a culture of consent in your home. Use social media to raise awareness among your peers. Reach out to your local domestic violence organization to learn how you can help."

If you need help:

Family Advocacy Center: (505) 243-2333

Domestic Violence Resource Center: (505) 248-3165

Rape Crisis Center: (505) 266-7711

Albuquerque SANE collaborative: (505) 884-7263

Agora Crisis Helpline: (505) 277-3031