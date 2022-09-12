Governor announces funding for law enforcement agencies across the state

Law enforcement agencies across New Mexico are set to receive over $41 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund for the hiring of over 300 new officers at 29 different departments.

This fund was a part of the bipartisan crime package that was passed by lawmakers earlier this year during the 30-day legislative session.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Friday afternoon to announce this funding and said the focus of it was to ensure that all New Mexicans felt safe within their communities.

The Albuquerque and Las Cruces Police departments are the two biggest recipients of funds, with both receiving over $8.7 million.

The Santa Fe Police Department was not among the 29 departments receiving funding.

These funds will be distributed to each department over the course of the next three years, with full funding of salaries provided within the first year, 50% the second year and 25% in the third year.

In addition to the funds allocated to the hiring of new officers, Lujan Grisham announced earlier this summer funding for the training and equipment costs for 100 new officers, at no cost to local departments.