© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Criminal Justice

Governor announces funding for law enforcement agencies across the state

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published September 12, 2022 at 12:36 AM MDT
IMG_1384.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham stands with different members of law enforcement agencies from across New Mexico

Law enforcement agencies across New Mexico are set to receive over $41 million from the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund for the hiring of over 300 new officers at 29 different departments.

This fund was a part of the bipartisan crime package that was passed by lawmakers earlier this year during the 30-day legislative session.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Friday afternoon to announce this funding and said the focus of it was to ensure that all New Mexicans felt safe within their communities.

The Albuquerque and Las Cruces Police departments are the two biggest recipients of funds, with both receiving over $8.7 million.

The Santa Fe Police Department was not among the 29 departments receiving funding.

These funds will be distributed to each department over the course of the next three years, with full funding of salaries provided within the first year, 50% the second year and 25% in the third year.

In addition to the funds allocated to the hiring of new officers, Lujan Grisham announced earlier this summer funding for the training and equipment costs for 100 new officers, at no cost to local departments.

Criminal Justice
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez