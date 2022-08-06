Fourth Muslim man killed in Albuquerque in the last nine months

A fourth Muslim man was shot and killed in Albuquerque Friday night. This marks the fourth murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque in the last nine months and the third in the past two weeks alone.

27-year-old Muhammed Afzaal Hassian was killed on August 1st. 41-year-old Aftab Hussein was killed on July 26th, and 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi on November 7th, 2021.

Albuquerque Police Department officials didn’t provide any details on last night’s victim, and couldn’t give any information on the murder, beyond the fact that they felt there was connection between this and the previous three killings.

On Tuesday, investigators announced that they believed there was a strong possibility that these individuals were targeted because of their race and religion.

In a press conference Saturday afternoon, APD officials said they are consulting with the Muslim community and increasing patrols in certain areas of the city. Command posts are also expected to be established and multiple units within the department are working on this case.

Leaders from APD, U.S. Attorney's Office, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, FBI, and city of Albuquerque urged the public to come forward and report any suspicious activity they see.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said this is a “call to action” for the entire city to stand with the Muslim community and that law enforcement partners are directing ever possible resource to these cases.

Anyone with information on these cases is encouraged to report it to Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP or the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI. There is currently a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

