Paul Joye Named Santa Fe Police Chief

The City of Santa Fe has named interim Police Chief Paul Joye to the position on a permanent basis.

Mayor Alan Webber says Joye is a natural leader and with his years on the Force, already knows the inner workings of the Santa Fe Police Department.

“He knows what’s working in our Police Department and what needs to change as policing changes,” Webber said. ”Most important, he has a clear vision for the Police Department and its role in providing health and safety for our residents.”

Joye has been interim Chief since the retirement of Andrew Padilla last December.

He has been strongly supported by the rank and file officers.

Joye says he is honored to be selected to run the department and will continue to work to make it the best in New Mexico.

“I am excited for us to get more community engagement. That’s what I kept talking about and I plan on moving in that direction as soon as we can,” Joye said. “I’m excited about doing more community activities, more community involvement and letting the people of Santa Fe feel more comfortable and better appreciate that this department is their department.”

City Manager John Blair says Joye has demonstrated dynamic leadership and has always been supportive and nurturing the officers under him.

“He has an understanding of the law enforcement needs specific to Santa Fe and our diverse community,” Blair said. “He has a realistic approach appraisal of the strengths and weaknesses of his team, and a willingness to pursue forward-thinking initiatives that will keep our community safe.”

During his tenure with the SFPD Joye has been a Field Training Officer, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Deputy Chief.