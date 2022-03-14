© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Criminal Justice

APD officers kill suspect after he shoots and kills one victim, wounds two civilians and two officers

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published March 14, 2022 at 11:22 PM MDT
tape.jpeg
carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

APD officers shot and killed an armed offender Monday afternoon after he had shot three people.

Around 2:17 p.m, officers responded to a shooting along Montgomery Blvd. just east of Tramway and across from APD’s Foothills substation.

The armed offender had shot three people in a neighborhood east of Tramway Blvd. NE. One of the victims died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The other two victims were wounded, One female victim was struck in the vehicle she was in and the other a male, was wounded in the leg, but neither sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers encountered the offender at a nearby house, after the suspect exited the residence, a confrontation ensued and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The offender was killed in the confrontation and two handguns were found at the scene.

In addition to the two wounded civilians, two officers were also struck by gunfire, each suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

One officer was transported to the hospital and the other was treated on scene.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said this shooting is another example of gun violence in the city. “This is yet another example of what happens when there is a gun in the wrong hands and it leads to violence.”

Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
