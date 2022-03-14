APD officers kill suspect after he shoots and kills one victim, wounds two civilians and two officers

APD officers shot and killed an armed offender Monday afternoon after he had shot three people.

Around 2:17 p.m, officers responded to a shooting along Montgomery Blvd. just east of Tramway and across from APD’s Foothills substation.

The armed offender had shot three people in a neighborhood east of Tramway Blvd. NE. One of the victims died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The other two victims were wounded, One female victim was struck in the vehicle she was in and the other a male, was wounded in the leg, but neither sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers encountered the offender at a nearby house, after the suspect exited the residence, a confrontation ensued and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The offender was killed in the confrontation and two handguns were found at the scene.

In addition to the two wounded civilians, two officers were also struck by gunfire, each suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

One officer was transported to the hospital and the other was treated on scene.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said this shooting is another example of gun violence in the city. “This is yet another example of what happens when there is a gun in the wrong hands and it leads to violence.”