Santa Fe Officer Killed On Duty

Multiple agencies including Santa Fe Police Department, Santa Fe Fire Department, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Fe County Fire Department and New Mexico State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 25 north of Old Pecos Trail.

At 11:06 a.m. a kidnapping in progress was reported to the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center at the Rancho Vizcaya Apartments. A male armed with a knife was taking a vehicle occupied by a woman.

Soon after at 11:14 a.m. SFPD located the vehicle near Sawmill Road and St. Francis Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled in the vehicle.

While eluding, the driver traveled on to Interstate 25 at St. Francis Drive, traveling northbound in the southbound traffic. Between the Old Pecos Trail exit and the Eldorado Exit, the driver got on to the northbound lane of traffic traveling southbound.

A crash occurred at Mile Marker 286 in the northbound lane. The crash involved at least four vehicles; two Santa Fe Patrol Units, the fleeing vehicle and an uninvolved vehicle.

A Santa Fe Police Officer and an uninvolved motorist died in the crash. The names will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The female victim exited the fleeing vehicle and was transported to a local hospital.

Interstate 25 is closed in both directions for motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Old Las Vegas Highway is also closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Law Enforcement are on scene conducting an area search for the suspect. We are asking area residents to stay in their home.

This message is from the Santa Fe Police. We'll update when more information is available.