One student killed in shooting that took place outside of West Mesa High School

A student at West Mesa High School was shot and killed near the campus Friday morning. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the victim appeared to have exited the school.

“We did have a shooting, just outside of West Mesa high School ground. It appears, like I stated, that one of the victims was a student, he may have exited the school in some sort of altercation that occurred with another individual.”

As for the suspect, Medina said APD current as one they are looking into. “We do have the suspect identified and we’re trying to see if it is indeed the offender. We have an apprehension team on site waiting to go see if they can take this individual into custody once we verify some information.”

Per APS’ Twitter account, as of 10:23am, parents could pick up their children from West Mesa and the shelter in place order had been lifted.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham released a statement saying that she is devastated by the death of this young student, and her thoughts are with the students, families and staff of West Mesa High School.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available

