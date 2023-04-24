© 2023
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Second Omicron Booster Approved by Feds: Older New Mexicans Encouraged to Get It Quickly

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published April 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT
COVID-19 vaccine and syringe on calendar--focusonmore.com CC BY 2.0.jpg
By focusonmore.com, CC By 2.
/
KSFR
COVID-19 Syringe on Calendar

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have okayed a second Omicron booster for people who are 65 and older and for people who are immunocompromised. That's because these groups are most likely to suffer serious outcomes if they get COVID.

New Mexico has ended its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration and the federal government will do so shortly. Yet people are still getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID. But the numbers have fallen dramatically. Some experts say that COVID-19 vaccines are a key reason why.

KSFR turned to Dr. Miranda Durham, Medical Director of the Infectious Disease Bureau, at the New Mexico Department of Public Health to get the details on the roll-out of the second Omicron booster.

Health
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
See stories by Mary Lou Cooper