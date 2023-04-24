Second Omicron Booster Approved by Feds: Older New Mexicans Encouraged to Get It Quickly

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have okayed a second Omicron booster for people who are 65 and older and for people who are immunocompromised. That's because these groups are most likely to suffer serious outcomes if they get COVID.

New Mexico has ended its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration and the federal government will do so shortly. Yet people are still getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID. But the numbers have fallen dramatically. Some experts say that COVID-19 vaccines are a key reason why.

KSFR turned to Dr. Miranda Durham, Medical Director of the Infectious Disease Bureau, at the New Mexico Department of Public Health to get the details on the roll-out of the second Omicron booster.