Grassfed Champs Crowned

A celebration of the region’s grassfed ranchers unfolded out at the Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

It was the first inaugural A Taste of Grassfed Smackdown, the third category in a series of competitive food events produced by Edible New Mexico.

The People’s Choice award for yesterday’s beef-off went to Horno Restaurant and Sile Pastures, the Pena Blanca ranch that raised the animals and brought the meat to the Horno table, if you will.

Judges Choice awards went to Mañana Taco and Laughing Goat Gardens.

Sister events to yesterday’s grassfed event will occur later in the year, the Burrito Smackdown in June, and the Green Chile Cheeseburger Smackdown in September.