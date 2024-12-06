Bouncing With Bud: City of Santa Fe Ampitheater Survey

From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

Live music lovers in the Santa Fe area who miss the ambiance of the closed Paolo Soleri Amphitheater have the chance this month to take a survey expressing their support for a new outdoor music venue.





The city and county of Santa Fe enlisted Hotel & Leisure Advisors, a hospitality consulting firm, to conduct the survey. The company is also conducting a feasibility study on the idea of building a new amphitheater.





The 17-question survey is open to anyone who wishes to respond and includes questions about how much interest they have in seeing such a facility constructed, how often they attend live music performances, where they would like to see a potential amphitheater located and what kind of amenities they would like it to offer. Mike Easterling, Santa Fe New Mexican

Click the link below to be directed to the survey!

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/THQSZMG