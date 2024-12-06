Bouncing With Bud: City of Santa Fe Ampitheater Survey
From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Live music lovers in the Santa Fe area who miss the ambiance of the closed Paolo Soleri Amphitheater have the chance this month to take a survey expressing their support for a new outdoor music venue.
The city and county of Santa Fe enlisted Hotel & Leisure Advisors, a hospitality consulting firm, to conduct the survey. The company is also conducting a feasibility study on the idea of building a new amphitheater.
The 17-question survey is open to anyone who wishes to respond and includes questions about how much interest they have in seeing such a facility constructed, how often they attend live music performances, where they would like to see a potential amphitheater located and what kind of amenities they would like it to offer.Mike Easterling, Santa Fe New Mexican
