High Altitude Holiday Baking with Chef Johnny Vee

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:30 AM MST
Rosie Mixing Bowl and the Dough

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Santa Fe Chef Johnny Vollertsen following a cooking class at the Las Cosas Cooking School where he serves as director. Vollertsen, who is affectionally known as Chef Johnny Vee, grew up in Rochester, New York. Prior to landing in Santa Fe, Vee cooked his way through New York City and Sydney, Australia. He is a cookbook author and recently curated the exhibit “Forks in the Road” at the New Mexico History Museum.

Chef Vee agrees that high altitude baking is more chemistry than art. He shared tips on baking “high” with KSFR listeners. Some key lessons are:

· Be sure your oven temperature is accurate.

· Measure ingredients precisely; don’t eyeball them.

· Keep ingredients like flour and sugar in airtight containers or in the freezer or refrigerator so that they’ll retain their moisture in our dry climate.

· Raise your oven temperature by 25 degrees but remember that you may need to shorten your cooking time because things will cook faster.

· Reduce baking soda and baking powder by 25%, as in by ¼ teaspoon for each teaspoon in a recipe.

· In sugary recipes like cakes and cookies, remove 3 tablespoons of sugar per cup.

· Generally, you need to add more flour which strengthens your dough or batter and gives it a better chance to rise and stay risen. Add 3 additional tablespoons of flour per cup in the recipe.

· When it comes to liquids in high altitude recipes, add 3-4 extra tablespoons for each cup of liquids specified.

Finally, Chef Johnny recommends that during the holidays you avoid stress by not trying to do everything on the same day. If you are preparing a special dinner, you may want to practice the menu ahead of time.

All of us at KSFR wish you a very tasty holiday!
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
