Breaking Bad Litter Habits in New Mexico

The state of New Mexico yesterday unveiled a new public service ad campaign against littering in the Land of Enchantment.

And the star of that campaign is well-known around here as the lead character of the television show that elevated the state’s reputation as a hub for film and TV.

Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad revived his Walter White character for the campaign, appearing in 15- and 30-second ad spots that were shown yesterday for the first time at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe.

Viewers will see Walter White rolling a large trash can in the remote New Mexico desert before picking up some garbage by hand and tossing it in to the container.

(clip from 30-second spot)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham believes the mythical methamphetamine kingpin from “Breaking Bad” will help draw attention to serious concerns surrounding litter and pollution in a state whose economy relies so heavily on outdoor tourism and filmmaking.

The $3 million campaign budget is funded by a special appropriation of $2 million that went to the New Mexico Tourism Department during the 2024 legislative session. Tourism chipped in another half million dollars, as did the state Department of Transportation.

The marketing campaign also features billboard ads, accompanied by cleanup efforts involving state agencies, public schools, youth recreation centers, and prison inmate crews.

Breaking Bad showrunner Vince Gilligan directed the ad spots. In a statement the governor’s office released yesterday, Gilligan said that picking the location for the shoot was easy.

He chose To’hajiilee, on the Navajo reservation west of Albuquerque where an iconic Season Five episode was set.

Cranston is also in Santa Fe this weekend; he will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lensic Center tomorrow night as part of the Santa Fe International Film Festival.

In a statement from Cranston, he said, “I love New Mexico . . . let’s do what we can to keep it beautiful."

Portions adapted from Associated Press article by Morgan Lee.