Celebrating the Santa Fe Arts Community

A celebration of the Mayor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts last night honored the work of several people who embody the breadth and community-oriented ethos of Santa Fe.

One of the honorees, Santa Fe—born sculptor and welder Hernán Gómez Chávez makes art that he says focuses on home and belonging.

One way those ideas manifested recently was through his work to present a free art program at Pete’s Place.

Chávez, in collaboration with other local artists, gave a series of workshops at Pete’s, culminating in a two-week exhibit last month at the Santa Fe Community Gallery.

It was an opportunity for Santa Feans to see that work, but also to purchase it and help support unhoused artists.

"The whole point of doing that show was to have people's work and just make sure that I could put money in the hands of these people who made the art. And that's not just in service of this project, but also making sure that I validated the work that these people have done.”

Chávez’s award was in the Culture Connects category.

The recipient in the Arts Innovator category was a relative newcomer to Santa Fe—the Exodus Ensemble.

A group of theatre performers who met in Chicago and moved to Santa Fe during the pandemic, the Exodus Ensemble describes its work as transformations of canonical texts into immersive live experiences.

Artistic director April Cleveland spoke after her group received the honor.

"We are truly a Santa Fe–born and –bred organization because we moved here four years ago to start something different, and we grew this company with your help from the ground up here in Santa Fe," Cleveland said.

"And the artists; they are absolutely extraordinary. We are here because they are so talented and hardworking and ambitious. But we are still here because so many people have said 'Yes' to Exodus from the beginning."

Exodus Ensemble is presenting several nights this month of its version of Hamlet.

Galisteo resident and acclaimed art writer Lucy Lippard and Maria and Ed Gale of the Gale Family Foundation were two of the other honorees.

Before the event began, Mayor Alan Webber talked about the importance of fostering the youngest artists in the community.

The two honorees from that demographic were Santa Fe Youth Poet Laureate Joycelyn Shroulote and Santa Fe High musician Hanbi Park, who is principal violist in the Santa Fe Youth Symphony Orchestra.

