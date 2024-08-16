Obelisk Debate Rages On

The fate of the Soldier’s Monument in the middle of Santa Fe Plaza has been a source of controversy for decades, especially since it was damaged in a protest on Indigenous People’s Day in 2020.

The latest discussion about its future revolves around a proposal to move it to the city’s National Cemetery.

City Council unanimously approved a measure this week to examine the feasibility of relocating it there.

More than 20 members of the community spoke against the proposal to move it during Wednesday’s governing body meeting. They want to see it restored where it is to preserve the history and intention of honoring those who fought for the union in the civil war.

Members of the Native American community have long objected to some of the language on the obelisk’s plaques.

Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, the measure’s lead author, said she believes the latest proposal may resolve the dispute.

“I j ust don't know how we can restore the Soldier's Monument in the center of the Plaza if it's a public safety issue," said Romero-Wirth.

"So I am hopeful that placing the Soldier's Monument potentially in a context that makes clear its original purpose, which was of course to honor and memorialize Union soldiers by placing it in the National Cemetery near Union soldier graves, I'm hoping that will potentially end the controversy.”

Romero-Wirth was joined by fellow councilors Alma Castro and Amanda Chavez in cosponsoring the relocation resolution.

One member of the community who spoke during the City Council meeting was Beverly Spears, the architect who designed the Plaza’s gazebo under the assumption that the monument would always be there.

But the main issue she raised was about how difficult it would be to successfully relocate the installation.

“Moving the obelisk is a loco idea," said Spears.

"It is not a reinforced concrete object. It’s just basically masonry with mortar. It’s very fragile. If you would dig down at great archeological cost to try to move it, you would probably destroy it and do so at great expense of public money.”

Romero-Wirth said that Council would gather input from restoration experts and all interested community members in coming weeks, prior to Council revisiting the motion.

