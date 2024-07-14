Heinrich Farm Measure Approved in Committee

An agriculture bill brought forward by U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich has received unanimous approval in committee. If it gets to the finish line, it will provide more than 15 million dollars for 18 New Mexico projects.

According to a statement released yesterday, the bill will support rural communities, provide funding for the Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC program, and invest in agricultural research.

Speaking before the Senate Appropriations committee yesterday, Senator Heinrich highlighted the benefits of the proposed measure.

“The bill before us supports American farmers and ranchers, protects our food supply, increases market transparency, and promotes the health and well-being of the youngest and most vulnerable by reducing poverty and food insecurity. I’m especially pleased that we were able to fully fund the WIC program again this year. WIC is one of our most effective programs in reducing childhood hunger and improving the long-term success of children and their families,” said Heinrich.

Among the funding earmarked for New Mexico projects is two million dollars that would would go toward a new project to improve flood control and redirect flood waters to the Rio Grande.