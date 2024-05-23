Memorial Day Traffic and New Mexicans the "Worst Drivers" in US

Gas Prices are Dropping as Record Memorial Day Travel Begins, according to AAA New Mexico.

The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.28 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is eight cents less when compared to this day last week and 23 cents less than on this day last year.

Of the metropolitan areas surveyed in New Mexico, drivers in Farmington are paying the most on average at $3.31 per gallon while drivers in Santa Fe are paying the least at $3.25 per gallon.

For Memorial Day, more than 38 million Americans are expected to travel to their destination by car, according to recent data from AAA.

In the Mountain Region, 3.5 million residents are expected to travel for Memorial Day, the most on record and an estimated 3.1 million will be driving, which will also set a new regional record, according to AAA.

As a result, more drivers on the road can raise the level of risks of encountering dangerous driving behaviors, such as drunk driving, distracted driving and speeding.

Some states bear an inherent increased risk factor, and according to a data analysis by Forbes Advisor, New Mexico has the worst drivers in the nation.

New Mexico has the highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver, ranks second highest for the number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving too fast, has the third highest total number of fatal car accidents and the third highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal car accidents.

New Mexico also ranks 6th for Fatal accidents caused by drivers being negligent of traffic signs, signals or traffic officers.

In your planning on traveling for the holiday weekend be cautious and do what you can to be safe on the road so that everyone can enjoy Memorial Day.