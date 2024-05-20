© 2024
Santa Fe Teen Center: Suicide Prevention Training May 22

KSFR | By S. Baxter Clinton
Published May 20, 2024 at 2:16 PM MDT
(From a Newsletter from the City of Santa Fe)
The Santa Fe Teen Center will host a Yellow Ribbon Teen Suicide Prevention Training Wednesday, May 22 from 5:30-7 pm.

The training will be centered on awareness, information and tools. That when used together can help decrease youth suicide rates in New Mexico.

New Mexico ranks first in the country for youth suicide rates for the ages of 15–19.

Suicide rates in New Mexico have been consistently at least 50% higher than the U.S. rate.

There is no cost to attend the Teen Suicide Prevention Training and light refreshments will be provided.
S. Baxter Clinton
Shantar Baxter Clinton is the hourly News Reporter for KSFR. He’s earned an Associates of the Arts from Bard College at Simons Rock and a Bachelors in journalism with a minor in anthropology from the University of Maine.
