Santa Fe Teen Center: Suicide Prevention Training May 22

The Santa Fe Teen Center will host a Yellow Ribbon Teen Suicide Prevention Training Wednesday, May 22 from 5:30-7 pm.

The training will be centered on awareness, information and tools. That when used together can help decrease youth suicide rates in New Mexico.

New Mexico ranks first in the country for youth suicide rates for the ages of 15–19.

Suicide rates in New Mexico have been consistently at least 50% higher than the U.S. rate.

There is no cost to attend the Teen Suicide Prevention Training and light refreshments will be provided.