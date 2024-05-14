The City of Albuquerque is promoting mental health awareness and advocacy throughout the month of May, national Mental Health Awareness Month.

Health, Housing and Homelessness Director Gilbert Ramirez said, “Mental health is crucial for overall well-being, yet stigma often hinders people from seeking necessary support. It's vital to understand that mental health conditions are common and treatable, with everyone deserving access to compassionate care.”

In 2023, 36.4% of New Mexicans reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depression. The state’s suicide rate, 25 out of every 100,000 people, exceeding the national average of approximately 14 per 100,000.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said, “We are a community that cares for each other and we know that mental health is just as important as physical health,” “We’re committed to supporting the organizations that do this work and providing spaces for the community to unwind and get the resources they need.”

The Gateway Center is proud to be the home for two mental health organizations: the National Alliance on Mental Illness Albuquerque and Haven Behavioral Hospital.

Haven Behavioral provides in-patient and out-patient medical care for people with mental health and substance use conditions. They offer 24/7 hotlines for confidential assessment for care.

NAMI Albuquerque is dedicated to building better lives for New Mexicans and their families who are impacted by mental health conditions. NAMI hosts weekly support groups for people with mental health conditions as well as for families and caregivers. Additionally, NAMI provides education on mental health conditions for law enforcement as they go through Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training.

NAMI Albuquerque’s weekly support groups are available to anyone in need. Visit their website for more information and to sign up.

NAMI Connection: A support group for people with mental health conditions. Hear the successes and challenges of others. 6:30-8:30 PM on Mondays and Fridays.

NAMI Family Support Group: A support group for family members, significant others, and friends of people with mental health conditions. 6:00 - 7:30 PM Tuesdays, 10:00-11:30 AM every other Wednesday.

The annual NAMIWalks event to raise awareness and funds to ensure that free programs and services are available to people in need will take place on May 19th at the UNM North Golf Course from 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Individuals and teams can register online.

Additionally, free meditation classes are available to the community at West Mesa Community Center from 5:30 - 6:30 PM every Thursday and are an opportunity for reflection and self-care.