4 New Mexican Students get Offers from Military Academies

US Senator Martin Heinrich presented four students with Military Academy nominations at a ceremony hosted at Veterans Memorial park in Albuquerque.

“I am excited to be here today because this is one of the coolest things that I get to do as a sitting US Senator is to get to see the incredible leadership that every time we have one of these processes and I get to look at your resumes and look at what you’re doing and your GPAs and all the things you’re involved in, with all the challenges that we have as a nation it always inspires me, it makes me feel good about the future. I want you all to know that this is a really big deal to be offered one of these slots. It's a huge opportunity and I would encourage you to think about what is your role because you’ve been recognized as someone whose future is important for the country. I’m excited to be here today, you all have earned this. This process is probably the most insulated from politics of anything we ever do. It's all because of how you have conducted yourself that you are offered these positions, it's a real honor, congratulations.”

Constituent services director Miguel Negrete called upon the students.

“Arriana Gancicova received a nomination and an offer to the Air Force Academy.

Antonio Paulson received a nomination and offer to the Naval Academy.

Scarlett Marez has a nomination and offer to the Air Force Academy.

Natalia Sabal has an offer and a nomination to the Naval Academy.”

Natalia Sabal is ready to represent her nation and her culture.

“I come from two cultural backgrounds, I am half Navajo and Half Latino. What I noticed about the statistics at the Naval Academy is that the stats for diversity are pretty low. Speaking of which, not too many Native Americans there, so I definitely want to represent my culture there and show that we are capable of being leaders. And although people do see very stereotypical things about us, I want to prove that we can do anything and we are present in our country.”