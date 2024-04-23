Organizational Funding For Recovery Housing Program

The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority is announcing that funding will be available for the Recovery Housing Program, opening on May 1st, for qualified service providers.

The intent of this program is to support people in recovery from substance abuse disorders that are on their way to becoming self-sufficient.

The program will provide stable temporary housing in a safe and healthy substance free setting with a family-like community to support individuals recovering from addiction.

Having a stable housing situation is a critical part of giving those struggling with substance use disorder a chance to receive treatment and work towards recovery.

MFA Chief Housing Officer Donna Maestas-De Vries said, “This is a much-needed program in New Mexico. The funding will help New Mexicans with substance use disorders have a place to call home during their path to recovery.”

The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority approved $2.3 million of funding in their march board meeting in tandem with the approval of the Recovery Housing Program Action Plan Amendment that is required by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration’s Local Government Division worked with the Mortgage Finance Authority so they could serve as the administrator of New Mexico’s Recovery Housing Program.

The Mortgage Finance Authority will be holding a Recovery Housing Program notice of funding availability training online on march 24th at 2pm

Information on the training can be found on the Mortgage Finance Authorities website.

Eligible Service providers include organizations that have the facilities to provide recovery housing.

The Housing and Urban development department authorized the Pilot Recovery Housing Program in 2018, through the SUPPORT act, that prioritizes grantees that are in the areas with the greatest need for these services and those that can provide services in a timely manner.