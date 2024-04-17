The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging residents to recognize Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Awareness Week and always practice safe sex.

STI Awareness Week, observed in the second full week of April, 14th - 20th, aims to raise awareness and reduce stigma around STI prevention, testing and treatment.

STIs are viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites that occur through sexual contact and exchange of bodily fluids.

Some STIs remain asymptomatic, or only cause mild symptoms, but can still be passed to other persons through sex.

Therefore, it is possible to have an infection and not know it.

That is why getting an STI test is important if you are having sex.

If you receive a positive STI diagnosis, know that they all are treatable with medicine and some are curable entirely.