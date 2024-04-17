© 2024
STI Awareness Week

KSFR | By S. Baxter Clinton
Published April 17, 2024 at 5:05 PM MDT
Statistics on STI's from 2018
CDC STI Awareness Week
/
Center for Disease Control and Prevention
Statistics on STI's from 2018

The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging residents to recognize Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Awareness Week and always practice safe sex.

STI Awareness Week, observed in the second full week of April, 14th - 20th, aims to raise awareness and reduce stigma around STI prevention, testing and treatment.

STIs are viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites that occur through sexual contact and exchange of bodily fluids.

Some STIs remain asymptomatic, or only cause mild symptoms, but can still be passed to other persons through sex.

Therefore, it is possible to have an infection and not know it.

That is why getting an STI test is important if you are having sex.

If you receive a positive STI diagnosis, know that they all are treatable with medicine and some are curable entirely.
Community
S. Baxter Clinton
Shantar Baxter Clinton is the hourly News Reporter for KSFR. He’s earned an Associates of the Arts from Bard College at Simons Rock and a Bachelors in journalism with a minor in anthropology from the University of Maine.
