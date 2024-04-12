New Mexico Performing Arts Society: Annual Bach Society

The New Mexico Performing Arts Society will be presenting its Cantata Series II and annual Bach Society performances for the 2024 season

On the last Sunday of April, the 28th, New Mexico Performing Arts society will present the Cantata Series II Performance.

This will be held at St. Michaels and All Angels Episcopal Church in Albuquerque, and will feature Bach Cantata BMV 21 as well as excerpts from the St. John Passion BMV 245.

New Mexico Performing Arts Society will hold the annual Bach Society Concerts two weeks later on May 10th and 11th.

These performances will feature Johann Sebastian Bach’s full St. John's Passion and will be in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

St John's Passion is a musical interpretation of the Passion of the Christ as told in the Gospel of John.

The shows are two hours long and will be performed by both the New Mexico Bach Chorale and the New Mexico Bach Orchestra.

This is the most extensive program that the New Mexico Performing Arts Society has presented since the Covid-19 Pandemic.

NMPAS Executive Director Linda Marianiello said, “St. John Passion has not been done in northern New Mexico for over 12 years, so these performances are really special. It’s not an everyday occurrence.“

The Bach Society Performances will be from 6pm - 9 pm.

On May 10th, the show will be in Santa Fe at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 50 Mt. Carmel Rd

The May 11th show will be in Albuquerque at the St. Michaels and All Angels Church, 601 Montaño Rd.

The event will also be live streamed and tickets are required.