Unveiling Mobile Children's Museum and Sen. Heinrich's Staff Host Mobile Office Hours

US Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico will be providing his constituents with the ability to express their concerns and ask questions in-person during mobile office hours.

In a public service announcement, Senator Heinrich said his staff can help New Mexicans navigate social services.

“Whether you or a family member need help with federal programs such as social security, Medicare, immigration, veterans benefits or student loans; my staff is available to assist you on an one-on-one basis during mobile office hours held throughout the state.”

The next scheduled mobile office hours for senator heinrich will be held in Anthony, New Mexico at an event where Ngage NM is launching its first mobile children's museum and family resource center, the “Vamos Niños: Play to Learn” Project.

The Vamos Niños Play to Learn project is designed to address the lack of resources for childrens and families in remote parts of the state.

They have taken a 44 foot trailer and have transformed it into a place for play exploration and learning for children and their families.

The plan for the museum included a garage where children can work on STEM related projects and a reading and sensory space.

There will also be activities that are offered outside of the trailer with giant blue blocks to build with and a musical garden.

There is no costs to families to visit the mobile museum .

Senator Heinrich was able to support the Vamos Niños: Play to Learn project by securing $148,000 in direct congressional spending for Ngage NM.

The Senators’ Staff mobile office and Vamos Niños: Play to Learn event will be at Anthony Family Village, 780 Landers Rd, Anthony, New Mexico.

The office hours will be from 10am - 12pm

Senator Heinrich wants his constituents to be heard for a better tomorrow.

“I will continue to fight every day to make a difference to you and focus on what matters to all of us; please stay in touch with me as we work together to create a brighter future for New Mexico.”