SWAIA's Inaugural Native Fashion Week: Tickets Available Now

The Southwest Association for Indian Arts is gearing up for their inaugural Native Fashion Week in Santa Fe.

The event is being held from May 2nd through the 5th and will be held at various locations across New Mexico’s capitol city.

Along with numerous chances to see models walk the runway with Modern pieces fused with tradition, there will also be a VIP Cocktail Party at the Governor's Mansion that will be the opening gathering of the event.

The Santa Fe Convention center will be hosting Native Fashion Week’s pop up shops and activation spaces where visitors can engage with fashion designers and participate in demonstrations.

There will be a VIP Fashion Party hosted by Native American Art Magazine being held at La Fonda on the Plaza in the Lumpkins Ballroom.

These events require tickets, however there is free and open to the public event being held at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, an All About Indigenous Fashion Symposium that will take place at the museum’s Katheryn O’Keeffe Theater.

At this event visitors will be able to explore contemporary topics within Native North American fashion with expert led panels.

To view the full schedule and to purchase tickets to events for the Southwest Association for the Indian Arts’ inaugural Native Fashion Week visit. SWAIA.org.