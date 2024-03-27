Two New Grant Opportunities for Local Filmmakers

The Santa Fe Film Institute and the Northern Rio Grade National Heritage Area have announced two new grants for filmmakers for 2024.

The Santa Fe Film Institute presents the annual Santa Fe International Film Festival during october.

The Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area serves to sustain communities, languages, traditions and the environment of northern New Mexico.

Together these organizations have been able to organize and offer two grants specifically for local filmmakers; the Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area Grant and the Los Luceros Grant.

The Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area Grant allows filmmakers to apply for up to $5,000.

Narrative and documentary projects will be considered for this grant and there are no restrictions on age or prior experience.

The Los Luceros Grant will award $10,000 to a filmmaker focusing on making a film at or about the Los Luceros site.

Either narrative or documentary film proposals will be considered and there is no restriction on age or prior experience

For both grants, Applicants must reside in or have graduated from a high school in the counties of Santa Fe, Rio Arriba or Taos.

There is also no restriction on the length of the projects submitted for either of these grants.

Santa Fe Film Institute President, Jacques Paisner said, “The stories we tell through film have the incredible ability to shape and preserve our heritage and traditions. By supporting local filmmakers, The Santa Fe Film Institute and The Northern Rio Grande National heritage Area will continue enriching northern New Mexico's film communities and ensure that our unique cultures are celebrated for generations to come.”

For more information and to apply for one of these grants, visit santafefilminstitute.org/nrgnha-grants