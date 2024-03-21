Department of Game and Fish has Upcoming Training Events

As the weather is moving away from winter conditions and into spring, The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has educational classes on its schedule to get New Mexicans prepared for outdoor activities.

March is Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness month, and the department is holding Off Highway Vehicle training to lower rider's risk of getting hurt.

This training will apply for ATVs, ROVs, Dirt Bikes and Snowmobiles and the instructors will be teaching helmet safety, vehicle sizing, and talk about the benefits of taking an approved safety course.

How to recognize signs of a concussion and procedures to take when an injury does occur.

The OHV in Person classes are being held in Albuquerque and Roswell.

There is a Ladies Shotgun Workshop,

The Department of Game and Fish will host a Women's Beginner Shotgun Shooting Clinic Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the City of Albuquerque Shooting Range.

Women are invited to learn valuable shotgun skills from trained staff.

Shotguns, ammo and targets will be provided.

The Department is offering a Beginner Warm-Water Fishing Class Sunday, April 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Albuquerque Game and Fish office, located at 7816 Alamo Rd. NW.

This class is offered to adults age 18 and older with limited fishing experience.

Please do not register if you are an experienced angler or under the age of 18.

Participants will learn about casting, fish identification, fishing techniques, equipment and gear, knot tying and rules and regulations.

There will not be any fishing at this event, but attendees will learn everything necessary to catch black bass, bluegill, catfish, crappie, walleye, white bass and yellow perch.

Participants are welcome to bring their own rod and reel and their fishing license, though these are not mandatory.

And the women's Fly Fishing 101 Classroom clinic will be held on Saturday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Game and Fish Office.

(This Class has been filled and the next Clinic is scheduled for April 27th in Santa Fe)

For more information or to register for a class, visit the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Website.