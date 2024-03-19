© 2024
Hosts of Evacuees from the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire may be Compensated

KSFR | By S. Baxter Clinton
Published March 19, 2024 at 1:22 PM MDT
Guard rail damage along Forest 263 Rd as a result of the from the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire, 12 September 2022
Matthew Kowal
/
Matthew.kowal via Wikimedia Commons. CC BY-SA 4.0
Guard rail damage along Forest 263 Rd as a result of the from the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire, 12 September 2022

During the Hermit’s peak / Calf Canyon Fire many new mexicans were evacuated from their homes.

Those that housed the displaced may be eligible for compensational reimbursement for extra expenses incurred while hosting evacuees.

This includes extra costs associated with food, utilities, increased mileage and gas consumption, toiletries, clothes, air mattresses, linens, pet food or any other supplies.

The reimbursement of extra costs claims begins the day that evacuees arrive until the day they left with November 14th 2022 being the latest date that can be claimed.

To minimize paperwork there is a calculator that estimates the added expenses and requires simple information like the identification of the evacuees that were hosted and the dates that they were hosted.

If the calculator does not seem to cover the amounts that were spent then additional documentation can be supplied regarding expenses.

For more information contact the Hermit’s Peak / Calf Canyon Claims office at fema.gov/hermits-peak.
Community
S. Baxter Clinton
Shantar Baxter Clinton is the hourly News Reporter for KSFR. He’s earned an Associates of the Arts from Bard College at Simons Rock and a Bachelors in journalism with a minor in anthropology from the University of Maine.
