NM State Fair Announces Concerts Jo Dee Messina, Cole Swindell, Josh Turner and Brad Paisley

The New Mexico State Fair officials have announced the Rodeo and Concert lineup for the 2024 New Mexico State Fair.

The fair will be featuring the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association and will have a number of headlining country stars performing.

The concert schedule for the 2024 New Mexico State Fair includes Jo Dee Messina, Cole Swindell, Josh Turner and Brad Paisley

The fair’s General Manager Dan Mourning said “We are thrilled to announce this year’s star-studded lineup. The concert/rodeo series is a long-standing tradition at the New Mexico State Fair and we are proud to offer an amazing entertainment lineup for all New Mexicans to enjoy!”

Tickets will be going on sale on March 22, they'll be available at the fair’s Box Office and on their website statefair.exponm.com.

The full rodeo concert lineup is also available on their website.

2024 New Mexico State Fair Concert/Rodeo Line Up

Thursday, Sept. 5th:

New Mexico Barrel Racing Association Barrel Racing

Friday Sept. 6th:

Jo Dee Messina with PRCA Xtreme Bulls

https://jodeemessina.com/

Saturday, Sept. 7th:

Concert TBA

PRCA Xtreme Bulls

Sunday, Sept. 8th

Land of Enchantment First Impressions Rodeo

Wednesday, Sept. 11th:

PRCA Rodeo

Thursday, Sept. 12th:

Brad Paisley with PRCA Rodeo

https://www.bradpaisley.com/

Friday, Sept. 13th:

Cole Swindell with PRCA Rodeo

https://www.coleswindell.com/?frontpage=true

Saturday, Sept. 14th:

Josh Turner with PRCA Rodeo

https://joshturner.com/

Sunday Sept. 15th:

PRCA Rodeo – Matinee

