UNM Voices Weigh in on Antisemitism and Islamophobia

This story explores the question of antisemitism and Islamophobia on the University of New Mexico campus in the wake of the war in Gaza.

On October 7, the terrorist group known as Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza against Israel, killing 1200 people and taking more than 200 hostages. The next day Israel declared war on Hamas. The death toll numbers in the thousands and is growing. And the 1.7 million Palestinian refugees inside Gaza now face severe shortages of food, housing, medicine, water and fuel.

The current war has sparked protests, vigils and incidents on college campuses across the U.S. At American University, a Palestinian staff member found a note under his door saying: Go back where you came from and Death to all Palestinians. At Cornell, a student was arrested for threats to kill Jewish people. At Berkley, students were offered extra credit for attending a pro-Gaza rally. And in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a woman is caught on video harassing a Muslim graduate student for wearing a “terrorist” scarf.

So what’s the situation here at home? Are antisemitism and Islamophobia alive and well on the University of New Mexico campus? The answer is yes and no. To find out more, KSFR talked with Jewish and Muslim student representatives at the university.

