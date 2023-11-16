Santa Fe City Councilors Pledge To Save 'Hometown Heroes' Banners

Santa Fe City Council Members say they will do all they can to ensure that the Veterans Banners will go back up next year.

The banners featuring Santa Fe veterans go up mostly on Cerrillos, Guadalupe, and St. Francis Drive between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. However, the local American Legion recently told the Santa Fe New Mexican that they won’t be able to bring back the banners next spring citing the costs of the Hometown Heroes program.

There have been problems for a number of years. Last year their installation was delayed when the city said they were told the light poles the banners are placed on could fall in heavy winds.

But the banners do have a lot of support in the community.

City Councilor Michael Garcia says he anticipates all parties will get together and work something out before next spring.

“My hope is that we can work with the American Legion, our Veterans Advisory Committee, the Governor’s office and determine a future for this program,” he said. “I think this is an initiative that has been really embraced by our community and it is imperative we continue it. (There are) many conversations yet to be had between now and the spring when they are scheduled to go up but I‘m optimistic that we will figure out a way to continue the sustainability of this project.”

Last year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office helped with the project after concerns that some of the light poles on Cerrillos couldn’t handle the banners.

The Governor’s spokesperson Maddy Haydebn told the New Mexican that the governor and her office believe Hometown Heroes is a meaningful program and they will work with all involved parties to make sure it continues.

