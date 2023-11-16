Report Show Immigrants Are Crucial To Santa Fe County Economy

A new report says that more than one in seven people living in Santa Fe County are immigrants who are a major force in the area’s economy.

The report “New Americans in Santa Fe County” was released Wednesday by the American Immigration Council in partnership with the city’s Office of Economic Development and Somos Un Pueblo Unido. It was presented last night to the city’s Quality of Life Committee.

Immigration Council Policy Manager Asma Easa says the report reinforces why Santa Fe’s efforts to welcome immigrants are a crucial component to the area’s economic growth.

“There is a section that talks about spending and tax power, contributions to federal safety net programs including social care and Medicaid. Contributions of the immigrants to the workforce, which is very important when we are looking at the rise and demand of workers especially in industries that are growing and are facing labor shortages,” she said. “We also look at housing wealth, naturalization, and international students. We include a little bit of data on the undocumented population as well as DACA eligible.”

The report shows immigrants are helping the county meet its labor force needs playing a critical role in several industries.

They represent over 28% of construction workers, 27% of hospitality workers and nearly 15% of professional services.

About 1,800 immigrant entrepreneurs generated over $35 million in business income in 2019.

According to the report, which looks at pre-pandemic level, in 2019 immigrants in Santa Fe County contributed $49.7 million to Social Security and $13.2 million to Medicare.