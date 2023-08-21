© 2023
Community

Don't Wait, Vaccinate: a campaign to get NM kids immunized

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published August 21, 2023 at 10:35 AM MDT
Young boy about to receive a vaccine from a medical professional
SELF Magazine
/
Creative Commons
Young boy about to receive a vaccine from a medical professional

The New Mexico Department of Health is running a campaign to get shots in arms of kids as they return to school. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with DOH’s immunization program manager, Andrea Romero, to learn more.

Romero says the reason these vaccinations are so important is not only do schools require them, but also because they prevent or lessen the severity of childhood diseases like measles and mumps.

Romero also talks about vaccine skepticism among some parents and guardians and reminds listeners that the shots work for the individual child and also prevent the spread diseases among others, especially young children and the elderly.

Here are some web sites and phone numbers that listeners can access to help them navigate the New Mexico vaccination system.

What vaccines your child needs, where do you get that information? 

2023-2024 Childcare/Preschool/School Entry Immunization Requirements Immunization Requirements for Schools (nmhealth.org)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2023 Immunization Schedules Posted for children and adults www.cdc.gov/vaccines/

To find out times and locations of clinics which offer no-cost back-to-school immunizations, where do you go? 

Immunization (nmhealth.org)Or type “Got Shots? New Mexico” in your browser. On the NM map, click on your county to find a clinic. Clinics are ongoing through August 31st.

To access your or your child’s immunization records, go to vaxviewnm.org or call 833-882-6454.   (Note: the information at this site is only as good as what has been inputted by providers and pharmacists.)

For more information about New Mexico’s vaccine campaign for kids, go to vaccinenm.org/kids or call 800-232-4636.

Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
