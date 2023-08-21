Don't Wait, Vaccinate: a campaign to get NM kids immunized

The New Mexico Department of Health is running a campaign to get shots in arms of kids as they return to school. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with DOH’s immunization program manager, Andrea Romero, to learn more.

Romero says the reason these vaccinations are so important is not only do schools require them, but also because they prevent or lessen the severity of childhood diseases like measles and mumps.

Romero also talks about vaccine skepticism among some parents and guardians and reminds listeners that the shots work for the individual child and also prevent the spread diseases among others, especially young children and the elderly.

Here are some web sites and phone numbers that listeners can access to help them navigate the New Mexico vaccination system.

What vaccines your child needs, where do you get that information?

2023-2024 Childcare/Preschool/School Entry Immunization Requirements Immunization Requirements for Schools (nmhealth.org)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2023 Immunization Schedules Posted for children and adults www.cdc.gov/vaccines/

To find out times and locations of clinics which offer no-cost back-to-school immunizations, where do you go?

Immunization (nmhealth.org) . Or type “Got Shots? New Mexico” in your browser. On the NM map, click on your county to find a clinic. Clinics are ongoing through August 31st.

To access your or your child’s immunization records, go to vaxviewnm.org or call 833-882-6454. (Note: the information at this site is only as good as what has been inputted by providers and pharmacists.)