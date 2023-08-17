Indian Market Weekend Comes To Santa Fe Plaza

Over a thousand artists from around North America are in Santa Fe for this weekend’s Indian Market .

The celebration kicked off Wednesday night with the Artists and Press reception and with artists signing up to display their works for Friday’s Best of Show Ceremony and preview of the award-winning art.

The Santa Fe Plaza and the streets surrounding it will be lined with artists and their wares on Saturday and Sunday.

Indian Market Executive Director Jamie Schultze says it will be a great event for all to enjoy.

“If you are a first time visitor I would say bring your walking shoes and also just be prepared to visit with the artists. They are always willing to share their culture, talk about their craft and that’s one of the biggest things with the Indian Market is really creating collaboration and community,” she said. “If you’ve visited before you might have a bit of a challenge. We have some booth changes, but please visit our website or pick up our booth guide that will be your key to getting around the market.”

While the Friday events require tickets, the weekend at the Plaza is free.

Along with artists, there will be a lineup of indigenous musicians performing on the Plaza stage all weekend long.

There is also the popular Native American Clothing Contest which presents a wide array of traditional regalia and clothing from North American Indigenous Nations.

And with the Indian Market this weekend several streets in downtown Santa Fe will be closed to vehicular traffic through Sunday.