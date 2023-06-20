Santa Fe Celebrates Restored Amelia White Park

After several years of neglect the Santa Fe Parks and Open Space Division along with the Santa Fe Garden Club cut the ribbon on Friday to celebrate a major renovation on Amelia White Park.

The project is part of the Club’s participation in the 2022 Olmsted Celebration to commemorate the birth of Frederick Olmstead , social reformer and founder of American landscape architecture, including Central Park in New York City.

The Santa Fe Garden Club has funded the restoration of the park, including re-stuccoing the courtyard structures and reinvigorating the landscaping with xeric plants to attract pollinators in all the planters.

Former Club President and local chair of the Olmstead initiative Cyndie Gullickson says the park is another great open space for people to enjoy in Santa Fe.

“I think it’s reminding people it isn’t just a luxury but the benefit of having public and open spaces to which people can retreat and find some degree of rest and solace and recreate,” she said. “So in this park we encourage people to come and take walks, bring a picnic and enjoy. We have plans to continue to build out from the courtyard but the courtyards are initial investments.”

The Parks Division supported the restoration project by repairing the irrigation system, trimming and maintaining the existing plants, refinishing benches, and restoring the Korean Conflict Veterans’ Memorial, and is working with the Club to restore the fountain in the park.

It also includes a new bee hotel to help with the pollination.