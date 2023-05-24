© 2023
Travel Tips for Memorial Day and the Summer of 2023

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published May 24, 2023 at 1:59 PM MDT
Travel Tools
Orin Zebrest
/
CC by 2.0
Travel Tools

Memorial Day weekend (May 25-29) marks the unofficial kick-off of summer. We host barbeques. We fly flags. We march in parades. And we travel—here in New Mexico and all across the U.S. KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper interviewed Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for the American Automobile Association in New Mexico, to get travel tips for Memorial Day and the summer months that follow.

Listeners will be interested to know that:

  • 42 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home over Memorial Day, which is up 7 percent from 2022.
  • 3.4 million of travelers in the Mountain region (which includes New Mexico) will travel 50 miles or more away from home over Memorial Day. That’s also up 7 percent over last year.
  • Air travel will skyrocket over the Memorial Day holiday, with flights exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Airline ticket prices are forecasted to be 20-30 percent higher this summer compared to last year.
  • Road trips are up this year and remain the most popular way for New Mexicans and Americans to travel.

AAA offers helpful hints for Memorial Day and summer of 2023 travel.  They include:

  • For Memorial Day road trips, best travel days are Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. Best travel times are early in the day. Worst travel times are during rush hour.
  • Don’t drive intoxicated or “intexticated.” Get at least 7 hours sleep the night before you drive and take a break every two hours or 100 miles.
  • When flying, book early and book an early morning flight.
  • Carry on your bags for more flexibility.
  • Consider signing up for TSA pre-check to speed up the security process at airports. Use FlightAware to track your flight in real time.
  • Get to the airport 3 hours before your flight for international travel and 2 hours for domestic travel.

KSFR staff and volunteers wish all our listeners safe travels this Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer. And we remember that this holiday was created to honor those who died in military service for our country.

Community
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
