State and city officials dedicate park to heroic 13-year-old

Bennie Hargrove used to tell his grandmother that one day, his name would be so big, that everyone would remember who he was and on what would’ve been his 15th birthday, his name is now the namesake of the same park where he unfortunately lost his life.

Hargrove, who was a victim of gun violence nearly two years ago, was defending fellow students by standing up to a bully.

It was Bennie’s bravery and courage that day that inspired State Representative Pamelya Herndon to pursue legislation in honor of his heroism.

House Bill 9 or the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act was sponsored by Herndon and was carried all the way through the to governor’s desk for her signature into law back in March.

The law, which goes into effect in mid-June requires gun owners to keep firearms properly stored and allows prosecutors to file criminal charges against adults who fail to keep firearms out of the reach of children.

Herndon said while the loss of Bennie’s life was a tragic event, the impact his legacy has had on the community and state as a whole is a reason to celebrate.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News State Representative Pamelya Herndon

“So, today is a sad occasion, but it's also a happy occasion. Two years ago, a little boy lost his life, but today we are going to celebrate his life and that’s what I’m really happy about.”

In addition to the park being named after Bennie, seven trees were also planted to honor both him and his siblings as well.

The tree planted for Bennie is a Texas red oak, which features the name of his favorite color. A bench was also commemorated in Bennie’s honor at the park as well, with a plaque that reads,

“Bennie J. Hargrove stood up to a bully and will be forever loved and missed.”

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News The bench dedicated to Bennie Hargrove

Those gathered at the event also sang “happy birthday” for Bennie and shared a cake in his honor.