Community

Coronado Park to be transformed into public safety facility

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published May 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT
7P3A1720.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller (left) speaks with a city official (right) before Tuesday's announcement

Once the site of the largest unhoused encampment in Albuquerque, Coronado Park has sat fenced off from the public since its closure in June of 2022 by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Much speculation was made of what would be done with the park after it was cleared out.

Initially, ideas were floated about a possible reopening of the park or repurposing it for other city uses that would have included housing or a shelter space.

But after 11 months of waiting, the city finally landed on the decision to build a new public safety facility where the park currently sits.

7P3A1706.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News.
A rendering shared at Tuesday's press conference that depicts what the final special operation center will look like

This facility will include a new fire station and training area for Albuquerque Fire and Rescue.

This project will be built out in phases, starting with the construction of a new five bay fire station.

The second phase of construction will be focused on the training facility, which will include a training tower, classrooms and a conference room.

The existing fire station, which is currently situated to the South of the park, will be converted into AFR’s special operations equipment hub.

The idea behind this project goes back several years and administrations according to Mayor Keller, who said the city is finally in a position to pursue this project.

7P3A1752.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller address the media at Coronado Park on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023

“The fire department, this is now way under the previous administration, had always wanted to refurbish this station. This is one of our oldest, most cramped, difficult and busiest fire stations. Plans for renovating this fire station go back, I don’t know, ten years if not further and they were always on hold because we didn’t know what we were going to do with this park.”

Keller was also upfront when he said the city came to the decision to build this safety center because of the funds secured during this past legislative session.

The city received $5.25 million from 2023 Capital Outlay and is also kicking in $8 million from 2023 GO bonds and $2 million that were an earmark request from Senator Martin Heinrich office to fund this project.

7P3A1715.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
A AFR fire truck park at the nearby fire station

Community
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, he found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in multimedia journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. In addition to working at KSFR, Gino is a freelance photojournalist and can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
