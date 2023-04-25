ABQ city officials announce pickleball expansions

Hailed as the fastest growing sports in the nation, pickleball's popularity has grown significantly among players in the Duke City and now they will see an increase in the number of courts to call their own.

In recognition of April being National Pickleball Month, Mayor Tim Keller was joined alongside city, state and county officials to announce the first major city project that will expand Albuquerque’s pickleball presence at two parks, located on both sides of the Rio Grande river.

The first is at the city’s premiere pickleball complex located at Manzano Mesa Park.

The facility will expand to more than 15 pickleball courts and will also include lighting, shade and a restroom.

A second pickleball expansion will happen at Ventana Ranch Park, located in West Albuquerque.

The park is set to receive 8 dedicated pickleball courts, stripping on 4 of the existing tennis courts which will create 8 pickleball courts, lighting, shade structures and a program building.

Both park expansions have an estimated cost of $5 million and are expected to open later this year.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon during Monday's event

In addition to these two projects, Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon also announced that the department is planning to expand the it’s pickleball footprint to other parks all over the city.

These facilities include the Sierra Vista Tennis Center, Wells Park, Pat Hurley Park and the Barelas Park.

Mayor Keller, who played a game of pickleball after making these announcements, said he hopes the expansion of courts makes Albuquerque an attractive destination for future pickleball events.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller plays a game of pickleball

“We’re already the pickleball capital of New Mexico, that wasn’t too hard to accomplish to be honest. But we want to be leading the way when it comes to pickleball in the Southwest and we are absolutely doing that. We are doing much better than even larger cities in Texas, Colorado and Arizona.”