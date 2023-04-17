© 2023
Community

CABQ purchases hotel to convert into affordable apartments

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published April 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM MDT
7P3A1139.jpg
1 of 7  — 7P3A1139.jpg
The former SureStay hotel will now be the first hotel property purchased by the City of Albuquerque and converted into affordable housing
Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News
7P3A1136.jpg
2 of 7  — 7P3A1136.jpg
7P3A1128.jpg
3 of 7  — 7P3A1128.jpg
7P3A1178.jpg
4 of 7  — 7P3A1178.jpg
9W2A1872.jpg
5 of 7  — 9W2A1872.jpg
7P3A1140.jpg
6 of 7  — 7P3A1140.jpg
7P3A1174.jpg
7 of 7  — 7P3A1174.jpg
The former SureStay hotel located at Eubank and Lomas in Northeast Albuquerque will serve as the first location the city will convert into 100 efficiency one-bedroom apartments, with the goal of providing affordable housing to low and moderate-income households.

The purchase of this property brings to life one of the core goals of Mayor Tim Keller’s “Housing Forward” initiative. Back in October of 2022, when Keller first announced this, he expressed interest in looking into hotels first as a source for space to expand housing in Albuquerque.

9W2A1852.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Several posters shared during Monday's press conference that explain the process of converting these hotel rooms into apartments

Fast forward to Monday and Keller said the goal for expanding housing is not just limited to hotels, but also in commercial and retail properties and adjusting zoning codes.

7P3A1146.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Mayor Tim Keller stops to speak with city officials and partners prior to Monday's press conference

“This is part of a border housing forward strategy. We want to do this with hotels, we want to convert commercial and retail empty real estate into residential and of course we want to continue work on zoning issues that I’m sure folks are aware of to make it easier to have casitas and so forth. Overall what we need in our city is 30,000 units of housing. So, this is part of a five-pronged approach to try and get there in a time that isn’t too far away, anyway from 3, sort of 5-7 year time horizon for all of these different things to take effect.”

At a cost $5.7 million to acquire the property and renovations costing anywhere from $3-4 million, the city is hopeful the property will be fully converted and ready to take on residents in approximately 6-9 months.

Family and Community Service Director Carol Pierce said this project and future ones like it, will help bridge the housing gap that currently exists in the city.

7P3A1161.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Family and Community Service Director Carol Pierce addresses the media as Mayor Tim Keller looks on

“This is important because it will be a mixed income for a variety of people who need that affordable housing and as the Mayor said, we have a big gap in our community and this is a step in achieving that gap.”

The property will be managed by the city’s partner Monarch Properties and will have an “on-site coordinator” who will assist residents with budgets, housing questions and provide direction on accessing different types of support programs.

Community
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, he found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in multimedia journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. In addition to working at KSFR, Gino is a freelance photojournalist and can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez