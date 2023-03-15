Albuquerque to move forward to demolition of dilapidated buildings

In an effort to continue improving the quality of life across Albuquerque, the city is moving forward with the identification of problematic properties and razing unsafe structures.

Since 2022, there have been 32 structures that have been demolished as a result of actions taken by the Planning Department’s Divisions for Code Enforcement and Building safety.

Five more emergency demolitions are on the horizon and seven potential demolitions are currently under review.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller provided an update Tuesday morning on these efforts while standing in front of a building about to be demolished located at Mary Ellen St NE.

“In the last 12 months this particular building has had 54 APD calls, it’s had 7 fire calls and been boarded up 10 times. This is the other issue, first the city boards it up and we try to secure property. But at some point, if we can not secure the property and the owner can not secure the property, then we have to resort to things like demolition.”

Keller also went on to say that dilapidated buildings attract crime and reduce the appeal of surrounding buildings, which in turn affects the greater community.