© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

Governor offers opening remarks at statewide economic development conference

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published September 27, 2022 at 12:24 AM MDT
IMG_2576.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham addressing the conference attendants about New Mexico's economic growth

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Monday afternoon to offer opening remarks at the Governor’s Statewide Conference on Economic Development.

Lujan Grisham said the state is currently over-performing in many different fields, including film, renewable energy and aerospace to name a few.

While the state still has some focus areas considering its status as a low population, poor, rural state, Lujan Grisham said the economic rankings are the best she’s ever seen in her lifetime.

“The economic work that we do today is going to give us the ability to do all kinds of interesting, innovative stuff. From new rural healthcare delivery, to moving and changing the population demographics by encouraging families to move here.”

In addition to this economic growth, the governor also announced three new LEDA target businesses.

These three small businesses located in Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Silver City will receive an awarded amount of money that will help them create more jobs and boost economic growth.

Craftworks LLC located in Albuquerque will receive a $350,000 LEDA award, Silver City’s Syzygy Tile will be awarded $50,000 and Bluebonnet Labs, which has locations in both Albuquerque and Las Cruces will receive $100,000.

Business
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez