Governor offers opening remarks at statewide economic development conference

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Monday afternoon to offer opening remarks at the Governor’s Statewide Conference on Economic Development.

Lujan Grisham said the state is currently over-performing in many different fields, including film, renewable energy and aerospace to name a few.

While the state still has some focus areas considering its status as a low population, poor, rural state, Lujan Grisham said the economic rankings are the best she’s ever seen in her lifetime.

“The economic work that we do today is going to give us the ability to do all kinds of interesting, innovative stuff. From new rural healthcare delivery, to moving and changing the population demographics by encouraging families to move here.”

In addition to this economic growth, the governor also announced three new LEDA target businesses.

These three small businesses located in Las Cruces, Albuquerque and Silver City will receive an awarded amount of money that will help them create more jobs and boost economic growth.

Craftworks LLC located in Albuquerque will receive a $350,000 LEDA award, Silver City’s Syzygy Tile will be awarded $50,000 and Bluebonnet Labs, which has locations in both Albuquerque and Las Cruces will receive $100,000.