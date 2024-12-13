Santa Fe Council Approves Midtown Film Studio Development

Santa Fe’s Midtown district will soon become home to a massive film production studio and a development that supporters say will boost economic growth in the neighborhood for decades to come.

City Councilors voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve the plan to sell six parcels at the former home of the College of Santa Fe, on St. Michael’s Drive.

Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency Director Daniel Hernandez touted the proposal’s strengths before councilors voted.

He cited several ways in which the project adheres to the city’s Midtown Master Plan, approved just over two years ago, and goes beyond it, with:



A mixed use development district featuring neighborhood retail, including a café and outdoor spaces

Affordable housing units

Job training and job creation

There was about one hour of public comment during the evening, with most speakers voicing enthusiastic support for the project, including cinematographer and producer James Chressanthis.

“We all know great movies have been shot in New Mexico. You don't know how many you've missed that were not shot in New Mexico," said Chressanthis.

"There's a lack of studio stage space in Northern New Mexico. Santa Fe Studios are great. I've shot there, but there's only two stages. There's not enough capacity. We all know Albuquerque has a lot of stage space, but not every movie looks like Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul. I think Santa Fe has missed out on a lot.”

Some did express concerns about the plan, including councilors Lee Garcia and Michael Garcia, due to perceptions of a low selling price and questions about exactly how creation of affordable housing will go.

Developer Phillip Gesue is purchasing the property for $5 million, but Hernandez said that a community benefits package brings the total transaction value to more than $12 million.

The city’s development plan for Midtown requires that a minimum of 30 percent of homes built on the site must be in the affordable housing category.

Hernandez projects that nearly 200 such units would be built on four sites of the property set aside for affordable housing.

Mayor Alan Webber said Santa Fe’s approach may wind up being a model for other cites.

“I think it has enormous potential, not just for our own community, but as an example for other cities to learn from," Webber said.

"How to go beyond just renovating studios to producing a village dedicated to all of the aspirational elements in our community development plan.”

Aspect Media Village will span more than 20 acres, featuring eight soundstages, including two of the largest sound stages in the Southwest.

Actor, educator, and screenwriter, Dezbaa’, a member of the cast and writing room for Santa Fe-filmed TV show Dark Winds, said the new studio would be a boon to future generations of local creatives.

“To say 'yes,' and approve this, is saying 'yes' to the community. It's saying 'yes' to the children and saying 'yes' to the future storytellers and future filmmakers here in New Mexico,” said Dezbaa'.

The new studio will cultivate and support education and job training programs with local institutions and organizations, including Santa Fe Community College and the Stagecoach Foundation.

