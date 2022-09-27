Albuquerque City officials celebrate new ramp to ease Balloon Fiesta traffic

Albuquerque City officials, along with state leaders unveiled a brand new southbound I-25 on-ramp relocated from Tramway Ave. to a new location farther south, which will provide easier access to those leaving Balloon Fiesta Park.

Construction on this $2.5 million project began in late July and was substantially complete by early September.

This relocated ramp is now open, just in time for the heavy traffic load that is expected for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said this new ramp will help more people enjoy this year’s Fiesta.

“This means that this is going to be a more memorable experience for everyone and quite frankly safer for the commuters who get caught up in the traffic as well.”

In addition to the new slip ramp, the City has been hard at work completing additional improvements to Balloon Fiesta Park.

In all, visitors to Balloon Fiesta Park will experience approximately $2.2 million in additional improvements this year. Those improvements include a new park & ride bus depot, a new northeast parking lot with an additional 500-vehicle capacity and repaving and improved access along Pilots Parkway.