Santa Fe Indian Market Marks 100th Anniversary

The 100th anniversary of the Santa Fe Indian Market kicks off Friday in and around the Plaza as hundreds of artists from around the US and Canada display their work.

About 800 artists will be participating in this weekend’s events.

Friday begins with the Best in Show ceremony and luncheon. A fashion show takes place on Sunday Tickets are sold out for the main events, however Southwestern Association for Indian Arts Executive Director Kimberly Peone says there are tickets available to a VIP lounge at La Paraza which includes a screening of the Sunday fashion show. It will also be available online.

The general public is invited to the 100th annual Indian Market at and around the Plaza Saturday and Sunday which will include many artists booths along with music.

Peone says the market has long been a place to appreciate the great artwork of indigenious people that has often been overlooked.

“When you look at the artists from that perspective, this is about livelihood. This is about them not only providing a provision for them personally, but really they go back to the community and provide to their communities,” she said. “I feel that it’s extremely important for us to understand that these are living artists with living cultures today. It’s not about antiques, this is about current fine art in America.”

Donovan Yazzie is a Santa Fe artist who has a sculpture made from stainless steel at the exhibition

He says he started coming to the Indian Market around 1980 just to see the exhibits and to support relatives who were blacksmiths submitting their works.

Yazzie says he got excited about what he was seeing and decided to create art of his own in sculptures and painting.

He likes working with stainless steel.

“Stainless steel flows really nicely and it’s easy to work with,” he said. “At the same time it’s tedious and you have to be patient with it.”

Yazzie says you can also do a lot with the stainless steel including shining to mirror-like finish or paint it.

The Indian Market on the Plaza runs Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 5pm.